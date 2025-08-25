A 20-year-old married woman was murdered by her lover in a lodge in the Mysuru district of Karnataka after a quarrel broke out between them. The accused allegedly killed her by forcing a stick of explosives into her mouth and setting it off. The incident took place at Bherya village in Saligrama taluk on Monday. The accused initially attempted to mislead others by claiming that a mobile phone blast had caused her death.

The victim, Rakshita, a resident of Gerasanahalli in Hunsur taluk, was married to a migrant worker in Kerala but was also in a relationship with the accused, Siddaraju, from Bettadapura village in Periyapatna taluk.

Local police said the couple had checked into a lodge when an argument broke out between them.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When a fight broke out between them, the man allegedly put a stick of explosives in her mouth and set it off using a trigger that is used to explode gelatin sticks in quarries, police said.

In a video from the crime scene, the woman’s body was seen on a bed with the lower part of her face completely blown up while there was a pool of blood on the floor.

After the incident, the accused tried to mislead the employees of the lodge by claiming that the woman had died after her mobile phone exploded, but he was caught while attempting to flee and was handed over to the police.

Saligrama Police took Siddaraju into custody. An investigation into the case is underway.