Muzaffarpur shelter home case: NGO owner Brajesh Thakur among 19 convicted

A Delhi Court on Monday convicted 19 accused including NGO owner Brajesh Thakur in connection with the sexual and physical assault of girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. One accused acquitted, reported news agency ANI.

The court has listed the matter for argument on quantum of sentence on January 28, the report added.

Sexual exploitation of girls at the shelter home first came to light in the report of a social audit conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, which was submitted to the state social welfare department in April.

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 against 11 people, including Thakur. On July 26, the Bihar government recommended a CBI inquiry in the matter.

Bihar social welfare department minister Manju Verma had to resign after links of her husband with the key accused Brajesh Thakur surfaced.