The murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has taken a shocking turn as investigators have named his cousin, Ritesh Chandrakar, as the main suspect. Mukesh, 28, was known for his investigative reporting and had recently uncovered a corruption scandal related to a road construction project worth $ 13,991,446 (₹120 crore).

What Happened on January 1?

Ritesh, the brother of contractor Suresh, reportedly arranged a meeting between Mukesh and Suresh on the night of January 1. After the meeting, Mukesh's phone went silent, and his elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, also a journalist, reported him missing the next day.

Body Found in Septic Tank

On January 3, Mukesh’s body was found in a septic tank on Suresh Chandrakar's property in Bijapur district. Police arrested three people in connection with the case, including Ritesh, another family member Dinesh Chandrakar, and a third person named Mahendra.

#WATCH | Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar murder case | Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: Administration seizes the land illegally possessed by one of the accused Suresh Chandrakar pic.twitter.com/OAnUsFSAju — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

The Corruption scandal

Mukesh’s investigation revealed that a road project from Gangaloor to Nelasanar village in Bastar had its budget increased from $ 58,29,769 (₹50 crore) to $ 13,991,446 (₹120 crore), even though no changes were made to the project. The project was managed by contractor Suresh Chandrakar, who is now under investigation. Mukesh's report led the state government to look into the project, which angered local contractors.

Investigation underway

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate Mukesh’s murder. Authorities are also examining three bank accounts linked to contractor Suresh Chandrakar and gathering forensic evidence to solve the case.

