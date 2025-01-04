A massive religious gathering in Maharashtra’s Thane, led by Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, descended into chaos when the crowd surged uncontrollably toward the stage to receive "babhuti," a sacred ash. Screams and shouting filled the venue as attendees tried to get closer to the speaker. Despite efforts by security personnel to restore order, the crowd’s intensity made the situation uncontrollable.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A stampede-like situation occurred during the event of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Mankoli Naka. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/nJYTyrbCBd — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

Women escorted to safety

In an attempt to prevent injuries, several women were escorted onto the stage for safety. However, the surging crowd made it difficult to maintain order. As the situation continued to worsen, it became clear that additional intervention was needed.

Police called to disperse the crowd

Baba Dhirendra Shastri was forced to leave the stage to ensure his safety. The police were called to manage the chaos, using force to disperse the crowd and restore order at the venue.

No serious injuries reported

Although the incident left many attendees shaken, there have been no reports of serious injuries so far. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

