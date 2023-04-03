Mumbai's public transport cheapest globally, but most expensive within India: Report

The Indian city of Mumbai is the cheapest when it comes to public transport globally, a new survey has reported. Analysts from global ticketing discount firm Picodi made the observation after researching public transport fares in 45 cities across the world. They then placed them against average local wages to understand which city offers the cheapest public transport.

However, within India, Mumbaikars pay the highest for a monthly pass. While a monthly pass in Mumbai costs Rs 3,570 ($43), the cheapest pass is offered in Nagpur, another city in Maharashtra.

The report says that public transportation is completely free in three of the 45 cities on the list—Luxembourg, Tallinn, Estonia's capital, and Valletta, Malta's capital.

"In our study, we took a closer look at single-ticket prices, as well as monthly passes, which allow for unlimited travel within the city limits. In three out of 45 cities, public transport is completely free for citizens - Luxembourg, the capital of Estonia, Tallinn and the capital of Malta, Valletta," the report said.

Also Read | Mumbai people neither fit nor healthy, reveals new govt survey

The most expensive single tickets are in London ($5.19), Zurich ($4.75) and Oslo ($3.91). For a monthly pass, citizens of London have to shell out the most amount ($271), followed by Dublin ($166) and New York ($127). On the other hand, a monthly pass in Mumbai costs only $15, the report said.

The figures and analysis were reached by juxtapositioning the monthly pass prices with the average monthly wages in the city.

"When we juxtapose the monthly pass prices with the average monthly wages, the least favourable ratio can be found in SÃo Paulo, where the monthly access to all means of public transport in the city costs 14.3 per cent of the average wage," the report said.

"Second and third place in terms of cost belongs to Istanbul and London (7.5 per cent and 7.4 per cent of the average wage respectively). In this ranking, Mumbai is among the cheapest cities - a monthly pass costs Rs 1,250 ($15.80), which is only 2.4 per cent of the average net wage in Mumbai. This result is similar to ratios in Dubai (2.3 per cent) and New York (2.1 per cent)," it added.

But within India, the report says, the people of Mumbai have to pay the highest price for a monthly pass.

The report took into consideration prices of single tickets and monthly passes offered by local public transport operators as of March 2023 and ones that offered unlimited travel within the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE