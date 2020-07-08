Mumbai records lowest single-day spike, toll crosses 5,000

The commercial capital of India Mumbai recorded the lowest single-day figure in nearly two months as the number of cases came down to 806, taking the tally to 86,132. With 64 more deaths in the city, the toll has now crossed the 5,000 mark.

In Asia's largest slum Dharavi too, only one new case was reported. Dharavi has been the coronavirus cluster for the city.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country, reporting 5,134 fresh cases and 224 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2, 17,121 including 9,250 deaths.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases stand at 7, 42,417 including 2, 64,944 active cases, 4, 56,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 20,642 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The rate of both new virus infections and deaths are rising at the fastest pace in three months, as officials lift a vast lockdown of India's 1.3 billion people.

India on Monday overtook Russia as the third most affected country globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

So far, 11,950,105 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 6,849,076 have recovered, 546,626 have died till now, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected with 3,097,084 coronavirus cases and 133,972 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,674,655 cases, 66,868 deaths) and India (744,006 cases, 20,174 deaths).