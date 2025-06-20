/Maharashtra rivers are breaching danger mark due heavy rains, IMD issues red and orange alert

Maharashtra is experiencing torrential rains, and many districts have been placed on high alert. The downpour is expected to last for a couple of hours and is suspected to be heavy. This has also led several rivers in the western Indian state to flow above the danger mark, India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted.



Isolated regions of Palghar, Nashik and Pune will witness extremely heavy rainfall. With that, a cautionary red alert has been issued. The ghats will also receive heavy rains. Maximum city Mumbai has an orange alert in place, the rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas has not paused since last night. This may look like respite from the scorching heat that had taken hold in the previous week. Orange has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Nashik, Satara, and Ratnagiri as well.

Rivers are breaching danger mark



River Amba and Kundalika have breached the danger level, and with that a warning has been issued for Patalganga river in Raigad. This has led to a precautionary closure of schools. Indrayani and some other rivers are also showing signs of flooding.

IMD forecast