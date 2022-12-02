Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 till January 2 to ensure public order

The Mumbai police, to ensure public order and peace in the city, imposed Section 144 till January 2 on Friday. Till January 2, five or more people will be prohibited from gathering across the city.

During the period, any kind of sloganeering, demonstrations or performances will not be allowed in public places. The police have also imposed an arms ban in Mumbai from December 4 to January 2.

Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur, in a press release, said that any procession, gathering, playing loudspeakers or demonstration won't be allowed in the city till January 2.

The press release clearly stated that any kind of mass gatherings around public places of entertainment, playing of bands, loudspeakers and instruments, bursting of crackers, song performance in public places, demonstration or sloganeering won't be allowed in the city.

Any kind of processions which may include funerals, marriage ceremonies, meetings of co-operative societies, companies and clubs or any other associations will not be permitted in the maximum city.

Five or more people cannot gather around courts, government offices or local bodies performing semi-government or government functions. The police won't allow any kind of large gatherings for educational activities of colleges, schools or other institutions or any general business.

People have been prohibited from carrying swords, firearms or any other weapons. The orders of Mumbai police will be brought into effect from December 4 to January 2. The Mumbai Police's press release further stated that they will take strict action against those caught violating the orders.

