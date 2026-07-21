/Mumbai: Man killed, stuffed inside sack and left to rot by married lover; voice note confession emerges

A 37-year-old man's body has been found stuffed inside a sack and hidden in the bathroom in the Kalyan area of Mumbai. It was discovered in a decomposed state in a rented apartment on Malang Road. Police suspect that a woman who was the man's girlfriend killed him. She left the tap in the bathroom running for nearly 24 hours to quicken decomposition and destroy forensic evidence.

The murder was uncovered after residents of Neelkanth Society complained of a strong foul smell coming from one of the apartments. The landlord also received a call from the woman, who apparently confessed to killing the man. The owner also reached out to the police.

Manpada Police officers reached the building and found the particular apartment locked from outside. They forced their way in and found the sack in the bathroom with the man's highly decomposed body inside it. The victim has been identified as Hamidullah Islam. Crime Branch officials and a forensic team later also examined the scene.

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Man was attacked with a sharp weapon

Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was attacked with a sharp weapon before being stuffed inside the sack. Officers said that the tap was intentionally left running to allow for quick decomposition, wash blood stains and all other forensic proof. The suspect has been identified as Haseeba, who "allegedly murdered her lover".

ACP Suhas Hemade, Dombivli, said, "After committing the crime, she sent a voice note to the landlord, confessing to the murder, informing him that the dead body had been kept in the bathroom and asking him to perform the victim’s last rites."