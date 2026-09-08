/Mumbai could be swallowed by the sea: BMC begins fresh coastal risk assessment

Mumbai is once again looking at a threat that could reshape the city’s future — rising sea levels. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun a fresh assessment of Mumbai’s vulnerability to coastal flooding and sea-level rise, as climate change increases the pressure on the island city.

The civic body is undertaking the assessment across Mumbai’s coastline to identify areas that could face a higher risk from rising sea levels, tidal flooding and extreme weather events.

The exercise comes just five years after Mumbai’s previous vulnerability assessment. But officials say the city has changed significantly since then — with new infrastructure, coastal development and land-use changes making an updated risk assessment necessary.

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Why is Mumbai at risk?

Mumbai’s geography makes it particularly vulnerable to rising seas. Large parts of the city are located only a few metres above sea level. At the same time, millions of people live and work close to the coastline.

That leaves the city exposed to a combination of high tides, storm surges, extreme rainfall and rising sea levels. Climate change is making the threat more complex.

Global sea levels are rising as oceans warm and glaciers and ice sheets lose mass. For a low-lying coastal megacity like Mumbai, even a gradual rise in sea levels can increase the frequency and severity of flooding.

And the danger is not limited to water entering residential neighbourhoods. Critical infrastructure — including roads, transport networks, drainage systems, utilities and commercial hubs — could also face increasing exposure.

A changing Mumbai coastline

Mumbai’s coastline has also undergone major changes in recent years.

Large infrastructure projects, coastal reclamation and development along the waterfront have altered parts of the city’s natural landscape. The Mumbai Coastal Road project, for instance, involved significant reclamation from the sea.

The latest assessment will therefore look at the city as it exists today—not the Mumbai of five years ago. The study is expected to map vulnerable stretches of the coastline and examine how future sea-level rise could affect different parts of the city.

Natural defences under pressure

Mumbai’s natural ecosystems are also an important part of its defence against coastal flooding.

Mangroves, wetlands and other coastal habitats can act as natural buffers against waves and storm surges. But rapid urbanisation and changes along the coastline have put several of these ecosystems under pressure. This makes their protection an increasingly important part of Mumbai’s climate-resilience strategy.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The new BMC assessment is expected to provide a clearer picture of where Mumbai faces its biggest coastal risks. The findings could influence future decisions on infrastructure, coastal development, drainage systems and disaster preparedness.

For a city that has historically fought the sea to create space for itself, the challenge is now changing.