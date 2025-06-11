/MP CM calls Meghalaya murder case ‘lesson’ for parents, urges them to think before letting children travel far from home

Meghalaya murder case: Amid the Meghalaya murder case investigation, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that the case is a “lesson” for all parents to be very cautious while getting their children married. Mohan Yadav, speaking to the news agency ANI, said that parents should also be careful and refrain from sending their children far from home.

"When children, their families are discussing marriage, it is necessary to take a look at and carefully consider many things. Moreover, going forward, there is also a need to think about letting children go so far away," the MP CM said.

“I am hurt by this incident, but we have all learnt a lesson. This is a very difficult case," Yadav added.

In the ongoing case, police have made many claims, including that Sonam Raghuvanshi returned to Indore after allegedly murdering her husband and met with her “lover” to plan her next move. The Madhya Pradesh Police claimed that Sonam met Raj Kushwaha in a rented room and planned ahead. She later went 2,000km away to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have further alleged that Sonam was deliberately confusing authorities to affect the investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footage, and Railway records show that she may have taken a train from Guwahati to Patna after May 23-24 to confuse police and lead the investigation by dodging flight records.

“We have CCTV footage of her getting off a Guwahati-Patna train. The route was chosen to misguide investigators,” a senior UP police officer told the Times of India.

Raja Raghuvanshi met the accused while trekking

Anand Kurmi, one of the accused arrested for killing the Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, has revealed that he was trekking with Sonam Raghuvanshi and her husband on May 23. During an interrogation by the police, Anand confessed that it was Sonam who insisted that the accused men join her and Raja.

He said that Sonam told Raja that since the area they were in was in the forest, she was scared, and it would be better if more people stayed there. Raja agreed and let the four men join him and Sonam on the trek. Police said that after this, the wife allegedly murdered Raja with Raj Kushwaha and other men.

