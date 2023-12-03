MP Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP wins 6 seats, check full list of winners and losers constituency wise
MP Assembly Election Result 2023 live: Full constituency-wise candidate list - Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, as the state prepares to cast votes to select its 230 representatives in a singular phase on November 17.
MP Assembly Election Result 2023: Full list of winners and Loser constituency wise - Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The tabulation of votes for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is presently in progress, and initial indications suggest a tight competition between the BJP and Congress in the state. Currently, the BJP is in the lead on the majority of seats.
MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Party-Wise Results
The stage is prepared for an intense face-off in Madhya Pradesh as the eagerly awaited assembly election results draw near. The counting of the votes began, at 08:00 am IST. All eyes are on the clash between Congress and BJP as the assembly results are billed for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.
Stringent security measures have been implemented in 52 district headquarters to guarantee a seamless and transparent electoral process.
The results of the Assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will mirror potential political dynamics anticipated in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
|Party
|Won
|Leading
|Total
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|6
|159
|165
|Indian National Congress - INC
|1
|62
|63
|Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP
|1
|0
|1
|Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|8
|222
|230
BJP Leading Candidates
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Margin
|1
|Sheopur(1)
|BABU JANDEL
|33579
|3998
|2
|Vijaypur(2)
|RAMNIWAS RAWAT
|22679
|6625
|3
|Jaura(4)
|PANKAJ UPADHYAY
|16890
|2548
|4
|Morena(6)
|DINESH GURJAR
|18532
|3158
|5
|Ambah(8)
|DEVENDRA RAMNARAYAN SAKHWAR
|19331
|9792
|6
|Ater (9)
|HEMANT SATYADEV KATARE
|12216
|4458
|7
|Gohad (13)
|Keshav Desai
|13833
|272
|8
|Bhander(21)
|PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA
|17502
|4777
|9
|Datia(22)
|BHARTI RAJENDRA
|15348
|2243
|10
|Karera(23)
|PRAGILAL JATAV
|25191
|3594
|11
|Pohari (24)
|KAILASH KUSHWAH
|13932
|7233
|12
|Bamori(28)
|RISHI AGRAWAL
|30695
|15598
|13
|Raghogarh(31)
|JAIVARDHAN SINGH
|32142
|2819
|14
|Ashok Nagar (32)
|HARIBABOO RAI
|19463
|2159
|15
|Mungaoli(34)
|RAO YADVENDRA SINGH
|24042
|2187
|16
|Bina(35)
|ADV. NIRMLA SAPRE
|12702
|1346
|17
|Prithvipur(45)
|NITENDRA BRAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE
|12982
|1218
|18
|Khargapur(47)
|CHANDA-SURENDRA SINGH GOUR
|15821
|6473
|19
|Malhara(53)
|BAHIN RAMSIYA BHARTI
|21572
|6742
|20
|Panna (60)
|Bharat Milan Pandey
|18173
|1859
|21
|Chitrakoot(61)
|NEELANSHU
|11434
|2409
|22
|Amarpatan(66)
|Dr. RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGH
|10599
|3753
|23
|Sirmour(68)
|RAMGARIB VANVASI
|10412
|402
|24
|Semariya(69)
|ABHAY MISHRA
|14261
|1990
|25
|Teonthar(70)
|RAMA SHANKAR SINGH
|20674
|2643
|26
|Churhat(76)
|AJAY ARJUN SINGH
|8822
|1149
|27
|Manpur(90)
|TILAK RAJ SINGH
|6387
|63
|28
|Jabalpur Purba(97)
|LAKHAN GHANGHORIA
|65942
|33162
|29
|Jabalpur Uttar(98)
|VINAY SAXENA
|29924
|776
|30
|Shahpura(103)
|BHOOPENDRA MARAVI (BABLU)
|12778
|510
|31
|Dindori(104)
|OMKAR SINGH MARKAM
|12545
|2400
|32
|Bichhiya (105)
|NARAYAN SINGH PATTA
|25623
|7828
|33
|Niwas(106)
|CHAINSINGH WARKADE
|37918
|11560
|34
|Mandla(107)
|DR. ASHOK MARSKOLE
|11731
|2775
|35
|Lanji (109)
|HINA LIKHIRAM KAWRE
|20273
|8530
|36
|Paraswada(110)
|Madhu Bhau Bhagat
|10228
|2752
|37
|Balaghat (111)
|ANUBHA MUNJARE
|6036
|1820
|38
|Barghat(114)
|ARJUN SINGH KAKODIA
|23335
|308
|39
|Seoni(115)
|ANAND PANJWANI
|26086
|5640
|40
|Keolari(116)
|RAJNEESH HARVANSH SINGH
|28395
|8916
|41
|Lakhnadon(117)
|YOGENDRA SINGH BABA
|24756
|7442
|42
|Tendukheda (120)
|SANJAY SHARMA "SANJU BHAIYA''
|21544
|4601
|43
|Junnardeo(122)
|SUNIL UIKEY
|8080
|870
|44
|Amarwara(123)
|KAMLESH PRATAP SHAH
|36715
|4507
|45
|Churai(124)
|CHOUDHARY SUJEET MERSINGH
|12775
|746
|46
|Saunsar(125)
|VIJAY REVNATH CHORE
|21004
|3189
|47
|Chhindwara(126)
|KAMAL NATH
|40737
|12613
|48
|Parasia(127)
|SOHANLAL BALMIK
|13282
|1641
|49
|Pandhurna(128)
|NEELESH PUSARAM UIKEY
|26682
|5900
|50
|Ghoradongri(132)
|RAHUL UIKEY
|11203
|1802
|51
|Silwani(143)
|DEVENDRA PATEL
|8794
|1367
|52
|Narela(151)
|MANOJ SHUKLA
|15827
|1049
|53
|Bhopal Madhya(153)
|ARIF MASOOD
|20288
|11344
|54
|Ashta (157)
|KAMAL SINGH CHAUHAN
|48796
|4111
|55
|Khilchipur(163)
|PRIYAVRAT SINGH
|33291
|1503
|56
|Susner(165)
|BHAIRON SINGH " BAPU "
|38317
|10548
|57
|Shajapur (167)
|KARADA HUKUMSINGH
|60857
|2364
|58
|Maheshwar(183)
|DR. VIJAYLAXMI SADHO
|21312
|3716
|59
|Bhagwanpura(186)
|KEDAR CHIDABHAI DAWAR
|38736
|18011
|60
|Sendhawa(187)
|MONTU SOLANKI
|28514
|735
|61
|Badwani(190)
|RAJAN MANDLOI
|41169
|14704
|62
|Jobat(192)
|SENA - MAHESH PATEL
|17478
|3995
|63
|Thandla(194)
|VEERSINGH BHURIYA
|23921
|1853
|64
|Sardarpur(196)
|PRATAP GREWAL
|20565
|2762
|65
|Gandhwani(197)
|UMANG SINGHAR
|25604
|2524
|66
|Kukshi (198)
|Baghel Surendra Singh Honey
|27768
|8614
|67
|Manawar(199)
|Dr. Hiralal Alawa
|24832
|543
|68
|Tarana(214)
|MAHESH PARMAR
|30502
|2757
|69
|Ujjain Dakshin(217)
|CHETAN PREMNARAYAN YADAV
|15476
|3173
|70
|Jawad(230)
|SAMANDAR PATEL
|11785
|910
MP Assembly Election 2023
The term of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, lasting for five years, is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The electoral process for a fresh legislative assembly was conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 2023, encompassing a single-phase election.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Total voters
According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Main Parties
In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2018 elections, BJP secured 109 seats, while BSP and SP won 2 and 1 seat(s) respectively. Shivraj Chouhan assumed the role of Chief Minister in 2005 and was subsequently sworn in again in 2008 and 2013
Complete constituency-wise list of BJP and Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023
|
Constituency Number
|Constituency Name
|BJP Candidates
|Congress Candidates
|Status
|1
|Sheopur
|Durgalal Vijay
|Babu Jandel
|N/A
|2
|Vijaypur
|Babulal Mewra
|Ramniwas Rawat
|N/A
|3
|Sabalagadh
|Sarla Vijendra Rawat
|Baijnath Kushwah
|N/A
|4
|Jaura
|Subedar Singh Sikarwar Rajodha
|Pankaj Upadhyay
|N/A
|5
|Sumaoli
|Adal Singh Kansana
|Ajab Singh Kushwah
|N/A
|6
|Morena
|Raghuraj Singh Kansana
|Dinesh Gurjar
|N/A
|7
|Dimani
|Narendra Singh Tomar
|Ravindra Singh Tomar
|N/A
|8
|Ambah
|Kamlesh Jatav
|Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar
|N/A
|9
|Ater
|Arvind Singh Bhadoria
|Hemant Satyadev Katare
|N/A
|10
|Bhind
|Narendra Singh Kushwah
|Chaudhary Rakesh Chaturvedi
|N/A
|11
|Lahar
|Ambrish Sharma Guddu
|Dr Govind Singh
|N/A
|12
|Mehgaon
|Rakesh Shukla
|Rahul Singh Bhadauria
|N/A
|13
|Gohad
|Lal Singh Arya
|Keshav Desai
|N/A
|14
|Gwalior Rural
|Bharat Singh Kushwah
|Sahab Singh Gurjar
|N/A
|15
|Gwalior
|Pradhuman Singh Tomar
|Sunil Sharma
|N/A
|16
|Gwalior East
|Maya Singh
|Dr Satish Sikarwar
|N/A
|17
|Gwalior South
|Narayan Singh Kushwah
|Praveen Pathak
|N/A
|18
|Bhitarwar
|Mohan Singh Rathore
|Lakhan Singh Yadav
|N/A
|19
|Dabara
|Imarti Devi
|Suresh Raje
|N/A
|20
|Sewda
|Pradeep Agarwal
|Ghanshyam Singh
|N/A
|21
|Bhander
|Ghanshyam Pironiya
|Phool Singh Baraiya
|N/A
|22
|Datia
|Narottam Mishra
|Rajendra Bharti
|N/A
|23
|Karera
|Ramesh Prasad Khatik
|Pragilal Jatav
|N/A
|24
|Pohari
|Suresh Dhakad
|Kailash Kushwah
|N/A
|25
|Shivpuri
|Devendra Kumar Jain
|KP Singh
|N/A
|26
|Pichhore
|Preetam Lodhi
|Arvind Singh Lodhi
|N/A
|27
|Kolaras
|Mahendra Ramsingh Yadav
|Baijnath Singh Yadav
|N/A
|28
|Bamori
|Mahendra Singh Sisodia
|Rishi Agrawal
|N/A
|29
|Guna
|Panna Lal Shakya
|Pankaj Kaneria
|N/A
|30
|Chachoda
|Priyanka Meena
|Lakshman Singh
|N/A
|31
|Raghogarh
|Hirendra Singh Banti Banna
|Jaivardhan Singh
|N/A
|32
|Ashok Nagar
|Jajpal Singh Jajji
|Haribabu Rai
|N/A
|33
|Chanderi
|Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi
|Gopal Singh Chauhan Daggi Raja
|N/A
|34
|Mungaoli
|Brajendra Singh Yadav
|Rao Yadvendra Yadav
|N/A
|35
|Bina
|Mahesh Rai
|Nirmala Sapre
|N/A
|36
|Khurai
|Bhupendra Singh
|Raksha Singh Rajput
|N/A
|37
|Surkhi
|Govind Singh Rajput
|Neeraj Sharma
|N/A
|38
|Deori
|Brijbihari Pateriya
|Harsh Yadav
|N/A
|39
|Rehli
|Gopal Bhargava
|Jyoti Patel
|N/A
|40
|Naryawali
|Pradeep Lariya
|Surendra Choudhary
|N/A
|41
|Sagar
|Shailendra Kumar Jain
|Nidhi Sunil Jain
|N/A
|42
|Banda
|Veerendra Singh Lodhi
|Tarvar Singh Lodhi
|N/A
|43
|Tikamgarh
|Rakesh Giri
|Yadvendra Singh
|N/A
|44
|Jatara
|Harishankar Khatik
|Kiran Ahirwar
|N/A
|45
|Prithvipur
|Dr Shishupal Yadav
|Nitendra Singh Rathore
|N/A
|46
|Niwari
|Anil Jain
|Amit Rai Jijoura
|N/A
|47
|Khargapur
|Rahul Singh Lodhi
|Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur
|N/A
|48
|Maharajpur
|Kamakhya Pratap Singh
|Neeraj Vinod Dixit
|N/A
|49
|Chandla
|Dileep Ahirwar
|Harprasad Anuragi
|N/A
|50
|Rajnagar
|Arvind Pateriya
|Kunwar Vikram Singh
|N/A
|51
|Chhatarpur
|Lalita Yadav
|Alok Chaturvedi
|N/A
|52,
|Bijawar
|Rajesh Kumar Shukla
|Charan Singh Yadav
|N/A
|53
|Malhara
|Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi
|Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti
|N/A
|54
|Pathariya
|Lakhan Patel
|Rao Brajendra Singh
|N/A
|55
|Damoh
|Jayant Malaiya
|Ajay Kumar Tandon
|N/A
|56
|Jabera
|Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi
|Pratap Singh
|N/A
|57
|Hatta
|Umadevi Lalchand Khatik
|Pradeep Khatik
|N/A
|58
|Pawai
|Prahlad Lodhi
|Pandit Mukesh Nayak
|N/A
|59
|Gunnour
|Rajesh Kumar Verma
|Jeevan Lal Siddharth
|N/A
|60
|Panna
|Brijendra Pratap Singh
|Bharat Milan Pandey
|N/A
|61
|Chitrakoot
|Surendra Singh Gaharwar
|Neelanshu Chaturvedi
|N/A
|62
|Raigaon
|Pratima Bagri
|Kalpana Verma
|N/A
|63
|Satna
|Ganesh Singh
|Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha
|N/A
|64
|Nagod
|Nagendra Singh
|Dr Rashmi Singh
|N/A
|65
|Maihar
|Shrikant Chaturvedi
|Dharmesh Ghai
|N/A
|66
|Amarpatan
|Ramkhelawan Patel
|Dr Rajendra Kumar Singh
|N/A
|67
|Rampur Baghelan
|Vikram Singh
|Ram Shankar Payasi
|N/A
|68
|Sirmour
|Divyaraj Singh
|Ramgarib Vanvasi
|N/A
|69
|Semariya
|KP Tripathi
|Abhay Mishra
|N/A
|70
|Teonthar
|Siddharth Tiwari Raj
|Rama Shankar Singh
|N/A
|71
|Mauganj
|Pradeep Patel
|Sukhendra Singh Banna
|N/A
|72
|Deotalab
|Girish Gautam
|Padmesh Gautam
|N/A
|73
|Mangawan
|Engineer Narendra Prajapati
|Babita Saket
|N/A
|74
|Rewa
|Rajendra Shukla
|Rajendra Sharma
|N/A
|75
|Gurh
|Nagendra Singh
|Kapidhwaj Singh
|N/A
|76
|Churhat
|Shardendu Tiwari
|Ajay Arjun Singh
|N/A
|77
|Sidhi
|Riti Pathak
|Gyan Singh
|N/A
|78
|Sihawal
|Vishwamitra Pathak
|Kamleshwar Indrajeet Kumar
|N/A
|79
|Chitrangi
|Radha Singh
|Manik Singh
|N/A
|80
|Singarauli
|Ram Niwas Shah
|Renu Shah
|N/A
|81
|Devsar
|Rajendra Meshram
|Bansmani Prasad Verma
|N/A
|82
|Dhouhani
|Kunwar Singh Tekam
|Kamlesh Singh
|N/A
|83
|Beohari
|Sharad Juglal Kol
|Ramlakhan Singh
|N/A
|84
|Jaisinghnagar
|Manisha Singh
|Narendra Singh Maravi
|N/A
|85
|Jaitpur
|Jai Singh Maravi
|Uma Dhurvey
|N/A
|86
|Kotama
|Dilip Jaiswal
|Suneel Saraf
|N/A
|87
|Anuppur
|Bisahulal Singh
|Ramesh Kumar Singh
|N/A
|88
|Pushprajgarh
|Heera Singh Shyam
|Phundelal Singh Marko
|N/A
|89
|Bandhavgarh
|Shivnarayan Singh
|Savitri Singh Dhurve
|N/A
|90
|Manpur
|Meena Singh
|Tilak Raj Singh
|N/A
|91
|Badwara
|Dhirendra Bahadur Singh
|Vijayraghvendra Singh
|N/A
|92
|Vijayraghavgarh
|Sanjay Pathak
|Neeraj Baghel
|N/A
|93
|Mudwara
|Sandip Shriprasad Jaiswal
|Mithlesh Jain
|N/A
|94
|Bahoriband
|Pranay Prabhat Pandey
|Kunwar Saurabh Singh
|N/A
|95
|Patan
|Ajay Vishnoi
|Neelesh Awasthi
|N/A
|96
|Bargi
|Neeraj Singh Lodhi
|Sanjay Yadav
|N/A
|97
|Jabalpur East
|Anchal Sonkar
|Lakhan Ghanghoriya
|N/A
|98
|Jabalpur North
|Abhilash Pandey
|Vinay Saxena
|N/A
|99
|Jabalpur Cantt
|Ashok Ishwardas Rohani
|Abhishek Chintu Chouksey
|N/A
|100
|Jabalpur West
|Rakesh Singh
|Tarun Bhanot
|N/A
|101
|Panagar
|Susheel Kumar Tiwari
|Rajesh Patel
|N/A
|102
|Sihora
|<