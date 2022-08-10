Mortuary workers, street vendors to be special guests for 75th Indian Independence Day celebration

Mortuary employees, street vendors, Anganwadi workers, and Mudra Scheme loanees will be the special guests in the celebration of the 75th Independence Day, as announced by defence secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday.

“This year we have invited mortuary workers, street vendors, Anganwadi workers and Mudra Scheme loanees as special guests for the 15th August Independence Day celebrations,” Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. Photo credits: ANI

Speaking of the special initiative for the 75th Independence Day celebration, he also disclosed that the ceremonial salute will be fired with indigenously designed and developed ATAGS cannons for the first time.

“We are going to use indigenously designed and developed gun for the ceremonial 21 gun salute. We have been using a British one-pound ceremonial gun for the 21-gun salute ever since the independence. Now, we have developed the ATAGS gun designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and developed by the industry partners and it has been customised for blank firing shell and its sound attributes. This will also be used along with the usual British gun,” Kumar added.

One ATAGS gun will be used in ceremonial gun salutes in addition to British weapons as a sign that India is now able to produce firearms.

The defence secretary also discussed a plan to display India's cultural variety by having National Cadet Corps (NCC) members from every district of the nation, each dressed in traditional garb, sit in front of the Red Fort in the shape of an Indian map.

He also noted in his speech that Cadets from 14 nations, including Mauritius, Argentina, Seychelles, UAE, Mozambique, Fiji, USA, UK, Indonesia, Maldives, Nigeria, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, are invited to observe the Independence Day ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)