More than 25,000 quarantined in Punjab due to one coronavirus 'super spreader'

Almost 25,000 people in 16 villages of the northern Indian state of Punjab were placed under quarantine due to one coronavirus-infected man as per reports.

The measure was taken following the villagers' contact with a person who died of coronavirus.

However, the fact that the 70-year-old was infected with COVID-19 only revealed after his death.

The deceased, a preacher, had ignored advice to self-quarantine after returning from Italy and Germany, officials told a BBC Punjabi reporter.

As per official figures, 724 coronavirus cases are detected in India and nearly 30 in Punjab.

The report added that the man, identified as Baldev Singh from Nawanshahr in Punjab, was a part of a large gathering to celebrate the Sikh festival of Hola Mohalla shortly before he died.

Around 10,000 people every day participate in the six-day festival.

The villages neighbouring Nawanshahr were sealed and include Pathwala, Laghana, Jhikka, Sujjo, Maal Gahilla, Laghana Ucha, Paddi Mathh Wali, Bahnla, Hiu, Gobindpur, Gujjarpur Khurd, Naura, Bhaunra, Palli Uchi, Palli Jhikki, and Surapur.

So far, India is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. At least 17 people have died of the deadly virus in the country and experts fear that the country's fragile health infrastructure could come under severe pressure in case of mass infections.