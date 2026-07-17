/Monsoon Session set for showdown. Delimitation, economy, and governance to take centre stage

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set to begin on July 20. It is likely to witness sharp confrontation between the NDA government and the Opposition as key legislative and constitutional proposals will be tabled in the Parliament by the Centre. The Opposition is prepared to corner the government on issues such as the NEET paper leak, the alleged Ram Temple donation irregularities, inflation, unemployment and other governance concerns.

So, what are the issues that are likely to dominate the Monsoon session?

Delimitation Bill

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The government is expected to push ahead with a constitutional amendment linked to delimitation and the expansion of parliamentary seats. This has concerned the Opposition, particularly the southern state leaders as delimitation compared to northern states will lower their representation in the parliament.

Women's Reservation

Another major issue that is likely to create noise in the parliament is the women's reservation bill that aims at implementing women's reservation in legislatures, especially its linkage with delimitation and seat reallocation.

Tax Reforms

Aimed at modernizing tax provisions and simplifying the tax framework the government plans to table the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the parliament. It is expected to be debated fiercely, given the implications it can have on businesses and taxpayers

Education and NEET

The Opposition has been giving signals about bringing up the concerns related to NEET examinations affecting millions of students. They argue that the issue raises broader concerns about the integrity of India's competitive examination system, accountability of institutions, and future of the students.

Employment and Farmers' Issues

Unemployment, agricultural distress, and rural livelihoods are expected to feature prominently. These remain core socio-economic concerns with significant electoral implications.

Inflation and Cost of Living

Rising prices and household expenses are expected to be a major debating topic for the Opposition which has already been criticising the government for food inflation and fuel prices among other things.