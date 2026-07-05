A 63-year-old man was killed after a tree collapsed onto a shop near BMC Hindi School in Kurla (West), Mumbai amid heavy rainfall on Sunday. Video captured on CCTV showed him standing near his new shop just before the tree uprooted and fell on him. The man identified as Yunus Hakimuddin had gone to his newly owned shop in Kurla neighbourhood to prepare for its opening day when the incident happened.

Residents alleged that no one from the municipal agency came for at least two hours after the tree fell. Hakimuddin was trapped under debris and later pulled out by rescue teams and taken to Fauzia Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Mumbai has been witnessing extremely heavy rains for the last few days. Several areas in the city have recorded over 200 mm of rain, some crossing 300 mm in a 24-hour period. That's not all, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the commercial capital for next 24 hours.

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11-year-old boy killed

In a similar incident, an 11-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured when a tree uprooted and collapsed on a moving school carrying students in Mumbai's Chembur area.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the school bus was carrying 12 children at the time of the accident. All the students were rescued by the bus conductor with the help of local residents immediately after the incident.

Man falls into manhole

While in another rain-related incident, 55-year-old man was reportedly taking over his phone when he got swept in a manhole on Khairani Road that connects the western suburbs of Andheri-Saki Naka and Jogeshwari to the central areas of Kurla and Ghatkopar, due to heavy rains.

Waterlogging had apparently concealed the uncovered manhole in the area. A search operation was conducted by fire brigade and civic disaster management teams for almost two hours after which the man's body was recovered.