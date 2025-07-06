/What did Kolkata gang-rape accused do after committing the crime? Police reveal new details

South Calcutta Law College gang-rape: Amid the ongoing investigation into the South Calcutta Law College gang-rape, police have revealed that the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, spent considerable time drinking liquor inside the institute's guard room after committing the crime on June 25 with the other accused. As per the investigating officers, the trio - the other two being Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed - then went to a dhaba on EM Bypass for dinner before returning to their respective homes the next morning.

"After committing the crime, the three consumed alcohol in the guard's room and then asked security guard Pinaki Banerjee to keep his mouth shut about the incident," an officer said. It was further revealed that after realising the intensity of his crime, Mishra, on June 26, contacted an "influential" person in Deshapriya Park, South Kolkata, who had previously helped him. However, sensing the 'mood' of the situation, the person advised Monojit to back off.

The prime accused then sought help from his "mentors" to find an escape route, the officer said.

"Monojit went to various parts of the city, including Rashbehari, Deshapriya Park, Gariahat, Fern Road, and Ballygunge Station Road, trying to meet his mentors. Mobile tower data also indicated that he visited someone near Karaya police station," the officer added.

Monojit Mishra's lawyer makes BIG CLAIM

Monojit Mishra's lawyer made a big claim in the investigation as he said the scratches and marks on Mishra's neck were love bites. Giving a disgusting remark in the case, Mishra's lawyer, Raju Ganguly said that if there is a presence of love bites than it is not rape but consensual intercourse. Mishra was a criminal lawyer and an alumnus of the South Calcutta Law College where he allegedly raped a 24-year-old student. Ganguly is the senior of Mishra.