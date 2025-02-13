A mob attacked the Udayagiri police station in Mysore last night, injuring seven policemen, following a derogatory post on social media by a man, officials said.

Advertisment

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hitendra, the accused was arrested for the derogatory post. However, some people were “upset that he might be left soon.” he added.

The crowd turned violent and attempted to storm the station, damaging vehicles and injuring policemen, officials said.

A team has been formed by the local police to arrest the culprits responsible for creating the uproar. “At present, the situation is calm,” ADGP Hitendra said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Narasimharaja Tanveer Sait said that the commotion erupted following the social media post. The crowd pelted stones, vandalised vehicles, and attacked the station. He added that the police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

“Commotion erupted after a Facebook post. I passed instructions to lodge a police complaint. Since it was a cybercrime, they wanted to verify the authenticity of the post and later take action. During this period between lodging a complaint and taking action, there was a delay of 5 to 6 hours and a commotion outbursted. Roads were blocked. The police tried to pacify the situation and…the person who made the post was also identified but the protesters did not calm down. Hence, the police resorted to lathi-charge. There was also stone pelting, the police station was attacked and police and public vehicles were vandalised… police force was deployed. The situation is now normal.” Sait said.