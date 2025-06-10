/Missing gold jewellery, cash and wallet: Here’s what Meghalaya murder FIR revealed

The FIR registered in the Meghalaya murder case has revealed several key information regarding the case. The FIR said that when Raja Raghuvanshi’s dead body was found, his gold chain, gold engagement ring, gold wedding ring, gold bracelet, and wallet containing cash were all missing.

The FIR was registered after a complaint filed by Raja’s brother.

The FIR said that the couple - Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi - arrived in Shillong on May 21. They got married on May 10.

After reaching Meghalaya on May 22, the couple hired a scooter to travel to Sohra. On the same day, the family lost contact with the couple.

After several days of intensive search, Raja's dead body was found on June 2 in a decomposed state, the FIR was said.

Raj Kushwaha was at funeral of Sonam’s husband

Raj Kushwaha, the accused arrested with Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Meghalaya murder case, was present during her husband’s funeral. Sonam’s mother-in-law has revealed that some of her relatives said he picked up and dropped people at the site of the funeral.

"Some people claimed that this Raj was seen with Sonam's father during Raja's funeral," Raja’s mother said, NDTV reported.

But she said she never saw Raj before he was arrested. She also said that she would not blame Sonam if she were innocent.

"If Sonam is guilty, she should be hanged; if not, the real culprits should be punished," Raja’s mother said.

Furthermore, a witness who saw Kushawaha at Raja’s funeral told NDTV that he was taking people to Raja’s funeral.

Lakshman Singh Rathore, one of the people present at Raja’s funeral, said, “When Raja's body arrived here, Sonam's family, whose home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area, had arranged four - five vehicles for people to attend the funeral. Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went, though we did not talk.”

“Only after seeing his photograph in the media post his arrest, I recollected this episode," he further added.