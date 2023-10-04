Met department predicts heavy rainfall in several parts of India over next three days

The Indian Met department has alerted of heavy downpour in different parts of India over the next three to four days. Several states in Southern India have started preparations for incessant rains, with closing of schools and deployment of fire and rescue personnel in the state.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area lying over the southeast Jharkhand is likely to move nearly eastwards during the next two to three days across West Bengal, triggering widespread rainfall in multiple states in the vicinity.

IMD predicted heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and north Odisha during the next three days and over Northeast India during the next four days.

The forecast also suggests heavy to very heavy rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and north Odisha today an over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura till October 6.

Heavy rainfall in parts of India in month of October

There has been an ongoing transition from the monsoon season to post-monsoon weather patterns in various parts of the country. The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from significant portions of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh and from the remaining parts of Rajasthan and some areas of Gujarat.

Some part of Kerala also witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday with the forecast of more rain on Wednesday, forcing district authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas for October 4 due to an orange alert for heavy rain.

Thiruvananthapuram district collector Geromic George declared the holiday also in view of the overflowing of some of the canals in the district due to rains in the past few days.

As per ongoing circumstances, the IMD issued an orange alert in the southernmost district of the state and a yellow alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

An orange is issued when rains are of 6 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm.

Meanwhile, more than 150 personnel of fire and rescue services have been deployed in Kanyakumari ahead of incessant rainfall. Schools in the city will remain closed for a second day today.

