/‘Mental and moral bankruptcy’: NC launches sharp attack on Aga Ruhullah

The National Conference (NC) has hit back at Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi over his remarks against the party leadership, accusing him of using derogatory and unparliamentary language and questioning his record on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and reservation issues.

In a strongly worded response, the party described Ruhullah’s speech as a manifestation of what it termed his “mental and moral bankruptcy” and “self-obsession,” alleging that his remarks contradicted the values of dignity and respect he invoked while referring to the holy Quran.

The NC also questioned the timing of Ruhullah’s resignation, claiming that he acted only after being asked to do so by the party president. Taking aim at his political record, the party said Ruhullah had continued as a minister in 2010 until he was removed during a general reshuffle and subsequently contested the 2014 Assembly elections on an NC ticket.

“He conveniently forgot all about it until 2026, 16 years later,” the party said, questioning his renewed references to 2010.

On the issue of special status, the NC asked whether Ruhullah, who had welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly’s November 6 resolution seeking restoration of special status, had taken concrete steps in Parliament to advance the demand. The party questioned whether the MP had mobilised support among MPs, moved a resolution or introduced a bill seeking restoration of special status or statehood.

It also challenged Ruhullah to explain his parliamentary interventions on what it described as the weakening of the elected government’s authority under the Union Territory arrangement, particularly in departments that fall under the elected government.

On reservation, the NC said Ruhullah had initially raised objections over the issue of job quotas and alleged injustice to candidates from the open merit category but accused him of directing his criticism at the party instead of the Lieutenant Governor-led administration and the Centre.

The party maintained that the reservation issue had figured prominently in its election manifesto and said its government had constituted a cabinet sub-committee to examine the matter and introduce changes.

However, it alleged that the file concerning the cabinet’s decision had been stalled by the “powers that be.”

The NC also questioned whether Ruhullah had raised the issue in Parliament or demanded answers from the Centre over the delay in implementing the proposed reservation changes.

Further, the party asked whether the MP had organised protests against the Lieutenant Governor over reservation-related grievances, alleged recruitment irregularities and concerns that job aspirants from one region were being systematically excluded.