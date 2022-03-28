Memorable? Man pays in one-rupee coins to buy high-end dream bike in India

Paying for your dream bike can be memorable at times. But for you generally, right? Well, truth is, not always as a man paid Rs 2,60,000 in one-rupee coins for buying the vehicle, making the occasion unforgettable for many people.

The 29-year-old buyer, V Boopathi, purchased his dream bike from a showroom in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, a TOI report said.

Boopathi brought the money in a van and offloaded it in wheelbarrows. It took around 10 hours for the showroom to count the money.

For more than three years, the buyer seems to have been saving money to own a Bajaj Dominar 400 bike. He kept saving cash in lower denominations regularly.

Showroom manager Mahavikranth told TOI that at first, he was reluctant to accept the money in coins. But eventually, gave in as he didn't want to disappoint Boopathi.

"The banks would charge Rs 140 as commission for counting Rs 1,00,000 (that too in 2,000 denomination). How will they accept it when we give them Rs 2,60,000 in one-rupee coins?," Mahavikranth asked.

"I finally accepted, considering Boopathi's dream of buying a high-end bike," he added.

The coins were counted by Boopathi, his four friends and five staff members of the showroom. Finally, Boopathi got his bike at around 9 pm on Saturday.

Boopathi is a resident of Gandhi Maidan at Ammapet in the city.

