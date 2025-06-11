/Meghalaya murder: Sonam spins a new story, says 'Raja died while saving me'; cops reject her claims

With new revelations surfacing every day in the Meghalaya murder case, a new one is now making the rounds.

As per reports, Sonam has now come up with a new story where she allegedly told Sahil, the owner of the roadside eatery where she was found that she married Raja Raghuvanshi in May 2025 and the two went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. Sonam claimed some men tried to snatch her jewellery and Raja died trying to protect her. She added that she fainted lost consciousness and was not aware as to how she reached Ghazipur.

Police have rejected this version. Meghalaya Police say Sonam planned Raja’s murder with her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha and three contract killers.

Meanwhile, the police said that Sonam paid ₹15 lakh to Raj Kushwaha and other accused for murdering her husband on their honeymoon. The Meghalaya Police said that Raj said he dropped the plan to go to Shillong and even suggested others do the same, but it was Sonam who insisted.

Anand Kurmi, one of the accused arrested for killing the Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, revealed that he was trekking with Sonam Raghuvanshi and her husband on May 23. During an interrogation by the police, Anand confessed that it was Sonam who insisted that the accused men join her and Raja.

He said that Sonam told Raja that since the area they were in was in the forest, she was scared, and it would be better if more people stayed there. Raja agreed and let the four men join him and Sonam on the trek. Police said that after this, the wife allegedly murdered Raja with Raj Kushwaha and other men.



Moreover, police also claimed that Sonam Raghuvanshi returned to Indore after allegedly murdering her husband and met with her “lover” to plan her next move. The Madhya Pradesh Police claimed that Sonam met Raj Kushwaha in a rented room and planned ahead. She later went 2,000km away to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have further alleged that Sonam was deliberately confusing authorities to affect the investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footage, and Railway records show that she may have taken a train from Guwahati to Patna after May 23-24 to confuse police and lead the investigation by dodging flight records.