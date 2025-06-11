/Meghalaya murder case: A timeline of investigation into Raja Raghuvanshi's killing | All updates here

Meghalaya murder case: The chilling murder case of an Indore man, Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in Meghalaya during his honeymoon, has shaken the whole nation. The case was a mystery when Raja’s dead body was found in Shillong, but his wife, Sonam, was missing. But it was not until June 9 that police arrested Sonam from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing her husband by hiring contract killers.

As the investigation continues in the case, new updates and details are emerging. So here's a timeline of the entire case, having all the updates of the investigation mentioned.

The beginning

A couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh - Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi - met on an online matrimonial app specifically made for people from the Raghuvanshi community. Families discussed things, did a little background check, and finalised the wedding date - May 10, 2025.

No conversation before wedding

Before the day of the wedding, Raja wanted to talk to Sonam to know her better. But Sonam hardly ever talked to her. When Raja’s family brought this up, she said she stays busy in the office and does not get time. When Raja's mother asked Sonam's mother to let the dup meet outside of the house, Sonam’s mother refused. Later on, Sonam started talking to Raja.

The wedding

On May 10, 2025, Raja and Sonam got married with all pomp and show. Raja’s sister, who is a content creator on the social media platform Instagram, shared tons of videos and photos of the wedding in which the couple and the families looked happy.

The honeymoon - a beginning of something?

After the wedding, Sonam chose Shillong as the place of her honeymoon. On May 21, the couple arrives in Shillong, Meghalaya (a northeastern state in India) for their honeymoon.

The last call

Raja’s mother tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. She then called Sonam and asked the reason. Sonam said his phone is being fixed, and they were trekking on a mountain in a forest. She told his mother-in-law to call later.

All contact lost

On the afternoon of May 21, Raja’s family lost all contact with the couple. After waiting for a long time, Raja’s brother filed an FIR.

Raja found dead

On June 2, the Meghalaya Police found the dead body of Raja in a decomposed state at Wei Sawdong Falls. But Sonam was missing.

Sonam arrested for allegedly killing her husband

On June 9, the Meghalaya Police found Sonam from a dhaba in Ghazipur in an unconscious state. They took her to a hospital near where she surrendered and was arrested. Along with her, four men were also arrested - Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput

All the updates in the investigation so far:

Now, there are multiple allegations and claims from the police and families on all sides in the murder case. Here’s a dated timeline of updates in the investigation:

June 9: The Meghalaya Police claimed that Sonam hired contract killers to murder Raja Raghuvanshi.

June 9: Sonam’s father Devi Singh claimed his daughter is innocent and the Meghalaya police were lying. He alleged police did not investigate the case and falsely accused Sonam.

June 9: The owner of the dhaba where Sonam was found narrated the story of her situation on the night of the arrest. He said that she came to the dhaba crying and said her phone was stolen. She asked him for his mobile to call her family. She told the dhaba owner that her jewelry and cash were looted in Meghalaya during the honeymoon and her husband was murdered.

June 9: Raja’s family said one of the accused, Raj Kushwaha, used to work in the factory of Sonam. Police claimed the duo might be romantically related.

June 10: FIR filed in the case reported that at the time of the recovery of Raja's dead body, his gold rings, chain, cash, and wallet were missing.

June 10: Raja’s mother and other people present at his funeral claimed that one of the accused, Raj Kaushwaha, was there during the ceremony.

June 10: Raj Kushwaha’s family pleaded that the 20-year-old was innocent and could not commit such a crime. He was the only caretaker of the family and was not highly educated.

June 11: One of the accused arrested in the case, Anand Kurmi, told police that they met Raja when the couple was trekking. Sonam insisted that the four men join them as they were in a forest area. When Raja agreed, they went to trek with the couple.

June 11: Police claimed that Sonam returned to Indore after Raja’s murder and met Raj in a rented room to discuss the plan of action.

June 11: Police alleged that Sonam gave ₹15 lakh to Raj Kushwaha and other accused for murdering her husband. Police said Raj said he changed the plan to go to Shillong and suggested other accused do the same, but Sonam forced them.