/Meghalaya minister wants apology from Sonam Raghuvanshi or ‘will file defamation case’ | Here’s why

Amid the investigation of the Meghalaya murder case, a minister in the state asked for the apology of Sonam Raghuvanshi and the family of Raja Raghuvanshi for “tarnishing” the image of Meghalaya.

“We are thankful to the Meghalaya Police for their crackdown and complete investigation within seven days. Now we are seeking an apology from the families of Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi for tarnishing the image of Meghalaya and its people,” Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek told news agency ANI.

“The people of Meghalaya demand an apology; otherwise, we will file a defamation case against them...” the minister added.

This came after Sonam was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband by hiring contract killers during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

What did police say?

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya when Sonam allegedly orchestrated her husband’s murder by hiring contract killers, police said on Monday (June 9).

Authorities found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday (June 7) at night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was carried to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she was arrested after surrendering.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that three other people were also nabbed along with Sonam in the alleged murder. One of the accused was found in Uttar Pradesh, and two were in Indore.

All three accused arrested told the police that Sonam hired them to kill her husband.

Police are questioning the accused and investigating further, officials said.

What did Sonam’s father say?

Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father said that his daughter is “innocent” and the Meghalaya Police are “lying.” Sonam, who was reported missing, has been arrested by the Meghalaya Police for allegedly murdering her husband on their honeymoon by hiring contract killers.

Meanwhile, her father Devi Singh has said to the media that he has trust in his daughter and she “cannot do this”.

“They got married with the consent of both families. The state (Meghalaya) Government has been lying from the beginning. My daughter came to a dhaba in Ghazipur last night and she called her brother,” the father told news agency ANI.