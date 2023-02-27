Meghalaya Election 2023: Check Exit Poll Results, Timings, Live Streaming, Predictions, Where & How to Watch

Meghalaya Election 2023: Meghalaya will witness a cut-throat competition amongst all political parties, many of which decided to go solo for the Meghalaya Election 2023. The voting is happening on February 27 for 59 out of 60 seats. In Sohiong, the authorities have postponed the meeting as the former Meghalaya minister and United Democratic Party candidate HDR Lyngdoh passed away. Ahead of the Assembly elections 2023, Meghalaya has witnessed loud campaigns. The voting for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly began around 7 AM. Over 21 lakh voters will vote across the 59 poll-bound constituencies on February 27, 2023. The Election Commission of India has set up 3,419 polling stations in Meghalaya.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. We have mentioned everything for the viewers, from the exit poll results, timing, live streaming details, and predictions.

Meghalaya Election 2023: Exit Poll Results

The Election Commission of India has prohibited exit polls in Meghalaya from 7 AM to 7 PM on February 27, 2023. Thus, the exit poll results might come out after the ban lifts.

Meghalaya Election 2023: Date & Time

As the five-year tenure of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will end on March 15, the northeastern state will vote for a new one on February 27. The results of the polls will be out on March 2, 2023.

The Meghalaya Election 2023 began on February 27 at around 7 AM.

Meghalaya Election 2023: Live Streaming Details