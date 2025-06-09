/MEA fact checks reports of Saudi Arabia suspending block work visas, says ‘claim false’

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has denied reports in sections of the media of the Saudi Arabia government temporarily suspending issuance of block work visas for citizens from 14 countries, including India, and said the claim is untrue and false.

The official FactCheck Account of the Ministry of External Affairs on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, set up in May 2025 to counter both disinformation and fake news on the internet, said in a post on Monday afternoon, “CLAIM: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends issuance of block work visas for citizens from 14 countries, including India.

This CLAIM is FALSE.

FACT: The Saudi Government has not issued any notification on this matter. As a matter of practice, during the Hajj season, there are temporary restrictions on short term visas to avoid overcrowding during this season, which end with the conclusion of Hajj.”

Media reports had earlier said that Saudi Arabia has suspended the issuance of block work visas for citizens from 14 countries temporarily. These countries are Bangladesh, India, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Sudan, Iraq, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Kenya, and Turkey.

Block work visas are mostly used by firms operating in the Gulf region, who need them often to hire foreign labour.



Block work visas are usually pre-approved in bulk by Saudi authorities, and the employers then hand them to employees from different countries. These visas are mostly used in industries like domestic services, hospitality, and construction.

As a matter of fact, Saudi authorities put temporary restrictions on short-term visas to avoid overcrowding during the Hajj season to regulate crowds, reduce strain on infrastructure, and ensure the safety of pilgrims, and these curbs are lifted thereafter.

Saudi Arabia remains a key destination for migrant workers from South Asia and Africa, particularly in the domestic and low-wage sectors.

Saudi authorities were concerned about individuals entering the kingdom on work or short-visit visas and performing Hajj without official permits. Such unauthorised Hajj participation often leads to overcrowding and compromises health and safety standards during the pilgrimage.