/Massive search operation continues for seventh day in J&K’s Rajouri

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district continued a massive, coordinated search operation for the seventh consecutive day on Friday following an encounter between terrorists and security forces that began last Saturday.

The joint operation, involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was launched after security agencies received intelligence inputs about the presence of two to three Pakistani terrorists in the area. The operation is called “Operation Sheru Wali.”

On the very first day of the operation, security forces had a brief exchange of fire with the terrorists in the dense forest region. Following the encounter, an extensive search operation was intensified across the area.

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On Monday, fresh gunfire was reported from the operation site. Sources within the security establishment said the terrorists were believed to be hiding in one of the locations deep inside the forest area. Since then, additional reinforcements have been deployed, while aerial surveillance using drones and helicopters has also been intensified to trace the hiding terrorists.

The ongoing operation comes amid heightened counter-infiltration measures along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Security agencies have stepped up operations in the higher reaches over the past two weeks following reports of increased infiltration attempts from across the border.

Earlier this month, an intruder was killed during a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in the Jammu division. With snow beginning to melt in the upper reaches of Kashmir, several traditional infiltration routes used by terrorists are reopening, prompting security forces to remain on high alert across the border districts.