Mann Ki Baat: Biodiversity in our country is a valuable treasure, says PM Modi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that ''biodiversity in our country is a valuable treasure for the entire humankind. We must conserve as well as explore it''.

Modi was addressing the nation in his 62nd 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

To further boost scientific temper among children and youth, one more system has been introduced. A gallery has been created there with a seating capacity of 10,000 to witness the rocket launches in front of your eyes at Sriharikota, he said about the new gallery at Sriharikota.

This is Modi's second address through the monthly radio programme this year.

Modi also spoke about Bhageerathi Amma, who lives in Kerala's Kollam in his address.

Amma, Modi said, had to drop out of school when she was not even 10-year-old. However, she resumed her studies at 105 years of age and cleared level 4 exams with 75 Per cent, he said.

''She is a big source of inspiration. I pay my respects to her,'' he added.

He also saluted Salman of Hamirpur village of UP's Moradabad for his courage and entrepreneurship in his monthly radio programme.