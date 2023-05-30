Manipur crisis: Top Olympians write to Union Home Minister, threaten to return awards if peace not restored

On Monday, as many as eleven sports personalities, hailing from the north-eastern state of Manipur, which also include some of the country's top Olympians, have written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 4-day visit to the violence-hit state, urging him to take an immediate action to restore "peace and normalcy" at the earliest in the state.

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, who is also among the ones who have signed the letter, has threatened to return the awards and medals if the centre doesn't come up with a solution to the ongoing crisis as soon as possible.

The players have also further demanded to unblock the National Highway-2.

"The National Highway-2 has been blocked for weeks at several locations resulting in price rise of essential commodities... So, kindly unblock the highway at the earliest," is one of the eight demands mentioned in the letter.

The signatories of the letter include Padma Award winner weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian woman football team captain Bem Bem Devi and Boxer L Sarita Devi among others. Amit Shah embarks on visit to Manipur Union Home Minister Amit Shah has embarked on his four-day visit to Manipur from Monday (May 29). According to Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Shah would work towards ending the ethnic crisis and deliver justice to all people.

Last Thursday (May 25), Shah appealed to the state's residents to maintain peace, adding justice would be done with everyone.

"There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people for establishing peace," he added.

During his visit, on Tuesday, he held a discussion with the representatives of several Civil Society Organizations in Imphal.

He took to Twitter and said that the discussion was fruitful and that the members expressed that they would work together in restoring normalcy in the violence-torn state. Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different Civil Society Organizations today in Imphal. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/ao9b7pinGf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2023 × Fresh violence rocks Manipur Manipur, which has seen ethnic violence for the past few weeks, reported fresh clashes on Sunday. Citing government officials, Indian media reports said that at least five people, including a police official, were killed and 12 others were injured. The fresh violence erupted in many parts of the state after militants carrying sophisticated weapons set fire to many houses in Serou and Sugunu areas.

The ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 when tribal groups, including the Kuki community, clashed with the ethnic majority of Meitei people - a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. At least 60 people were killed and around 35,000 were displaced due to rioting and ethnic clashes. 40 tribal militants killed so far: Manipur CM Hours after the fresh violence broke out, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that 40 tribal militants have been killed in a series of encounters with security forces so far.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Singh said, "Till now we have been able to eliminate five militants with combat dress at Kangpokpi at Yaingangpokpi, at Lamkhai, Sugnu and Torbung. The militants had AK47s, M16 rifles, and sniper guns. We took counter-defensive measures by retaliating when they turned to arson and attacked the houses of the common people. Till now, we have reports of around 40 militants have been eliminated," the news agency Reuters reported.

Biren added the government took counter-defensive measures by retaliating when they turned to arson and attacked the houses of common people.

