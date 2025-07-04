/Man with infection goes to hospital for treatment, doctor removes his genitals

In a shocking incident, a doctor at a private hospital in Assam’s Cachar district allegedly removed the genitals of a 28-year-old man, who had come for treatment of infection, while carrying out his biopsy, without the patient’s consent. The patient had come to the hospital initially with complaints of genital infection, reported NDTV. The man, identified as Atikur Rahman, a resident of Manipur’s Jiribam district, had visited a private hospital in Silchar for treatment of an infection but found after the biopsy that his genitals had been removed without his consent, said the NDTV report.

Rahman lodged a police complaint, accusing the doctor of the private hospital of performing unauthorised surgery to remove his genitals during a routine biopsy procedure.

Lodges police complaint against doctor

In the police complaint, he has alleged that a doctor at the private hospital surgically removed his genitals during what was supposed to be a routine biopsy without his consent.

The authorities of the hospital were not available for any reaction to the incident, and the doctor who performed the surgery is also missing and not responding to calls or messages, the NDTV report added.

In his complaint, Atikur Rahman alleged, “On June 19, I went to a private hospital in Silchar after an infection in my genitals. The doctor advised me to go for a biopsy test. During my biopsy test, they surgically removed my genitals without my consent. When I woke up after the surgery, I found my genitals had been removed. When I asked the doctor, he didn’t give a satisfactory answer.”

Appeals to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rahman has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene promptly and ensure accountability in the alleged unauthorised removal of his genitals.