/Mamdani should focus on his responsibilities: India on New York governor’s comments on Umar Khalid

In a firm response to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's letter to jailed Umar Khalid, who is accused of conspiracy to incite the 2020 Delhi riots, India on Friday said that public representatives should respect the independence of the judiciary in other democracies and added that Mamdani should focus on the work entrusted to him instead of making such comments about judicial matters.

“We expect public representatives to be respectful of the independence of the judiciary in other democracies. Expressing personal prejudices does not behove those in office. Instead of such comments, it would be better to focus on the responsibilities entrusted to them," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randhir Jaiswal in a press briefing.

These remarks come after Banojyotsana Lahiri, a friend of Umar Khalid, shared a photograph of the note written by Mamdani on the day he got ceremonially sworn in as Mayor of New York.

In the short handwritten note addressed to Khalid, Mamdani said, “Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one’s self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you."

The message was handed to Khalid's parents during their visit to the United States in December 2025 by Mamdani himself.

On January 5, the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riot case, observing that the two stand on a "qualitatively different footing" in terms of prosecution and evidence.

The apex court granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad, noting that their culpability, if any, appeared to be limited in nature. However, it declined to extend similar relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.