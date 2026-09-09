/Malda flood worsens as Ganga rises above extreme danger mark, 3 lakh affected

The flood situation in West Bengal's Malda district continued to deteriorate on Wednesday, with the Ganga rising well past the extreme danger mark and fresh areas coming under water. As many as three lakh people are estimated to have been badly affected, with officials warning that water levels are likely to keep rising in the coming days.

Water level breaches extreme danger mark

The Ganga at Malda touched 25.99 metres at 2 pm on Wednesday — nearly 26 metres, and significantly above the extreme danger mark of 25.30 metres. Irrigation officials attributed the continued rise to increased upstream flow at Sahibganj in Bihar, and cautioned that the trend could persist over the next 24 hours, pushing water levels even higher at Manikchak Ghat and worsening conditions across the district.

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Adding to the toll, a 175-year-old Shiva temple in Ratua collapsed into the Ganga on Sunday amid worsening flood conditions and riverbank erosion. Experts have warned that water levels will continue rising through September.

Aerial survey by senior officials

Amid the escalating crisis, a high-powered state team conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Wednesday, acting on instructions from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The decision to dispatch the team was taken a day earlier at the north Bengal branch secretariat, Uttarkanya, with the aim of assessing the ground situation and coordinating relief, rescue and flood-management efforts.

The delegation — comprising Rajesh Sinha, Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management and Irrigation & Waterways Department; DG Civil Defence Sanjay Singh; and IG North Bengal Sukesh Jain — landed in Malda by helicopter around 12 noon after flying in from Kolkata. They first met district administration officials to discuss the flood situation in Bhutni, before flying over the worst-hit areas of Manikchak. The survey covered relief, rescue operations, flood management, drinking water, food, healthcare and education needs, with findings to be submitted to the state government. Further financial assistance and relief measures for flood victims are expected to be taken up based on this assessment.

Officials undertook the aerial route specifically because communication and road links to the Hiranandpur, North Chandipur and South Chandipur gram panchayats in Bhutni had been completely cut off by floodwaters.

"Bhutni badly hit," says Principal Secretary

Speaking after the survey, Principal Secretary Rajesh Sinha said: "The situation in Kataha Diara is relatively better, but Bhutni Diara in Manikchak has been badly hit, with a maximum area almost inundated."

He added that a large volume of water remains in the area and that it will take considerable time to recede. "After the aerial survey, we held an administrative meeting and alerted all concerned departments to ensure that flood victims do not face any inconvenience. All necessary arrangements are being made to provide assistance to the affected people," he said. "The water will take some time to recede, and we have to ensure that people do not face difficulties even after the water goes down. All necessary measures are being taken to minimise the hardships of the flood-affected people."

Sinha further noted that officials were closely monitoring the situation to prevent any disease outbreak, while relief material and shelter arrangements were being provided to those displaced.

Nearly 60 villages hit, official cautions against embankment breach

Malda District Magistrate Rajanvir Singh Kapoor said nearly 60 villages across Manikchak and Ratua have been affected by the floods. He cautioned against any hasty move to breach or flatten embankments to drain floodwater, warning that diverting a large volume of water in the wrong direction could worsen the situation.

Over a lakh marooned in Bhutni alone

Large areas across three gram panchayats of Bhutni in Manikchak have gone underwater due to rising Ganga levels, leaving over a lakh people effectively marooned. Numerous homes and properties have been submerged. The administration has been working to rescue affected residents and move them to safe shelters while keeping the situation under continuous watch.

Political blame game intensifies

The floods have also triggered a war of words between the state's ruling and opposition camps.

BJP MLA from Manikchak, Gaurchandra Mondal, accused the previous Trinamool Congress administration of neglecting flood and erosion prevention work in Bhutni. "During the Trinamool regime, flood and erosion prevention in Bhutni was never carried out. Public funds were siphoned off in the name of such prevention work," he said, adding that this negligence had left over a lakh people facing floods again this year. He said efforts are now being made to find a permanent solution to Bhutni's flood and erosion problems, with the state government committed to taking all necessary steps.