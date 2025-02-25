Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Feb 24) touted makhana aka foxnut as a “superfood” and said that it should be promoted globally. Addressing people at a rally in Bihar’s Bhagalpur he revealed that he eats makhana “at least 300 out of 365 days a year” as he highlighted his government’s plans to boost the production and marketing of the superfood.

Advertisment

Also read | BJP accuses AAP of ‘cheap politics’, refutes Ambedkar-Modi photo swap claim

Makhana a ‘staple’

PM Modi said that makhana has now “become a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets.”

Advertisment

“That’s why, in this year’s budget, the government has announced the formation of a Makhana Board for the benefit of makhana farmers,” he said.

He added that the government initiative will focus on value addition, better marketing strategies, and improving the livelihoods of farmers in Eastern Indian state of Bihar.

Also read | CAG report: Delhi govt suffered losses of Rs 2,000 crore due to liquor policy

Advertisment

What is makhana?

Makhana, also known as foxnut or lotus seeds, is the seed of a Euryale ferox, a flowering plant extensively grown in marshy wetlands, tanks, ponds and lakes, and harvested for its seed.

The makhana seed is low-fat and high in protein, carbohydrates, fibre, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc. It boasts a variety of health benefits including reducing heart disease risk and blood pressure.

India and makhana

In India, makhana is a popular snack used in a variety of dishes.

Also read | Makhana vs Peanut: Which is the Ultimate Snack for Weight Loss?

India happens to be the biggest exporter of makhana. Last year, the nation exported 25,130 million metric tonnes of makhana overseas.

The top nations that import makhana from India are the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

(With inputs from agencies)