/Maharashtra MAHA TET Postponed After Suspected Paper Leak in Thane; Probe Underway

The Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MAHA TET), scheduled to be held on June 28, has been postponed after a suspected question paper leak was uncovered in Thane district, triggering a major investigation just hours before thousands of candidates were set to appear for the examination.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), which conducts the eligibility test for aspiring teachers, announced the postponement late on Friday after police informed authorities about a suspected paper leak. The move was taken to ensure the fairness and credibility of the examination process.

How was the leak detected?

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According to police sources, the suspected leak came to light during an operation in Thane's Bhiwandi area. Investigators reportedly recovered material believed to be linked to the MAHA TET question paper from a group of individuals. Several suspects have been detained and are being questioned to determine how the confidential examination material was accessed and whether an organised racket was involved.

Following the development, the state examination authority decided to postpone the test less than 24 hours before it was scheduled to begin, affecting thousands of teacher aspirants across Maharashtra who had already made travel and accommodation arrangements.

Detailed Investigation underway

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Officials said a detailed investigation is now underway to trace the source of the leak, identify those responsible and determine whether the paper had been circulated to candidates before the examination. Cyber experts and crime branch officials are also expected to assist in the probe.

The MSCE has assured candidates that a fresh examination date will be announced after the investigation progresses. Aspirants will be required to download new admit cards once the revised schedule is released. Authorities have clarified that there will be no change in the examination pattern or syllabus despite the postponement.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the security of competitive examinations in Maharashtra, with candidates demanding stricter safeguards to prevent repeated paper leak incidents. Many aspirants expressed disappointment over the last-minute cancellation, saying months of preparation and travel plans were disrupted.