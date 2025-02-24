At least 140 social media handles have come under scrutiny for posting "misleading content" on the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in India's Prayagraj. A total of 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against those platforms for misguiding people online, police said.

“13 FIRs have been registered against 140 social media handles that shared misleading content,” Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna told news agency ANI.

Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is keeping a close eye on social media cells after objectionable videos of women taking holy bath at the festival were shared on various groups of social media.

Objectionable video of women devotees

On Wednesday (Feb 19), two cases were registered against social media accounts for sharing and selling videos of women pilgrims taking bath in Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh.

The move came in an effort to combat misleading and offensive social media content related to the religious gathering.

As per social media monitoring team, explicit videos of women taking bath, changing clothes were shared online in several social media group handles which prompted UP Police to register cases. Police said in a statement that legal proceedings in the cases are underway to address the breaching of privacy and dignity of women devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

‘Complete arrangements’

As per the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, 620 million people have already taken the holy dip at the religious gathering.

Meanwhile, a massive number of devotees are expected at the Maha Kumbh on February 26 which is the last day of the gathering, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Officials have said that a "complete arrangements" have been made for the religious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies)