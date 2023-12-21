Made in India 'Akash' missile system generates interest globally after major breakthrough: Report

Days after India's Akash Missile system engaged four targets at once, multiple countries from South America, West Asia and Africa have reportedly shown interest in the acquisition of the surface-to-air missile (SAM) weapon system.

Defence sources cited by India Today said that the Akash missile system has generated a lot of interest in the countries including Philippines, Brazil and Egypt.

In recent years, India has made consistent efforts to push the weapon exports of India-made weapons.

Already, the Akash SAM weapon system has received a significant export order from Armenia, with supplies scheduled to commence in the next few months.

"The deliveries to Armenia are expected to begin in next few months from now. In the meanwhile, many countries including Brazil, Egypt and the Philippines have shown interest in the Akash missile system," a defence official told ANI.

On December 12, India demonstrated the firepower of the indigenous Akash missile system at Suryalanka Air Force Station, where four targets (unmanned aerial targets) were engaged simultaneously by a single Akash firing unit.

"The Akash firing unit was deployed with Firing Level Radar (FLR), Firing Control Centre (FCC), and two Akash Air Force Launcher (AAFL) launchers having five armed missiles," a defence official was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The successful demonstration of Akash missile system has now added to India's weapon-export initiatives.

Akash Weapon System

The Akash Weapon System is indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by defence public sector units along with other industries.

The Akash missile system comprises a launcher, a set of missiles, a control centre, a built-in mission guidance system and C4I (command, control communication and intelligence) centres. It also supports ground equipment along with a radar named Rajendra which accompanies each of the missile batteries.

It is 96 per cent Made in India, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Akash has been deployed by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army for the last decade.