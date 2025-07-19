/Lucknow: 4-year-old girl digitally raped; school says 'complaining' could ruin child's future

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, a 4-year-old girlwas digitally raped by her school van driver. Her mother said that when she approached the school with her complaint, the school authorities allegedly told her that lodging a formal complaint with the police would ruin the child's future. The police have registeredthe complaintand arrested the accused, Mohammad Arif.

East Lucknow DCP Shashank Singh said the victim's mother has also registered a case against the school.

"A complaint was registered in the Indira Nagar police station on July 17th that the 4-year-old daughter of the complainant was subjected to misdeed by her school van driver Mohammad Arif... A case has been registered under the relevant sections, and two teams have been deployed to review the incident. The driver has been arrested. The complainant also said that she also complained against the school management. Investigation is underway and action will be taken based on the investigation," he said.

The victim's mother said the child had complained about pain in her private parts. Later, a doctor, after a medical examination, told her parents that she had been raped.

"The school had provided me with the van... My child complained of pain in her private parts... On examination, I found that she had suffered an injury. I complained to the principal, who said she would talk about it. When I took the child to the doctor, the doctor said that whatever the child had said was done to her, and something was inserted in her private parts," she said.

She further said that the school dissuaded her from complaining to the police.