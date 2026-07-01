/LPG Cylinder prices revised: Here's what it will cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 183, providing relief to restaurants, hotels and other establishments that depend on commercial cooking gas. The revised rates took effect on July 1 and are applicable in major cities across the country. Following the reduction, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has fallen from Rs 3,113.50 to Rs 2,930. However, the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged.



This is the first reduction in commercial LPG prices in 2026, following several substantial increases over recent months. At the start of the year, a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi was priced at Rs 1,691.50, but rates climbed significantly thereafter.



In March, prices were raised twice, becoming Rs 28 on March 1 and by another Rs 114.50 on March 7. The steepest hike came in May, when prices surged by Rs 993, taking the cylinder rate to Rs 3,071.50. A further increase of Rs 42 on June 1 pushed the price to Rs 3,113.50 before the latest cut.

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City-wise rate of LPG cylinder

The price has eased to Rs 2,930 after the latest Rs 183 reduction, offering some relief after days of continuous increases. After the reduction in price today, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi now costs Rs 2,930. In Lucknow, the price has fallen to Rs 3,052.50 from Rs 3,236, while in Kolkata, it has fallen to Rs 3,081.50 from Rs 3,255.50. In Patna, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 3,227.

In addition, the Domestic LPG price in Chennai is Rs 928.50 for a 14.2 Kg cylinder. In Mumbai, a standard 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 941.50, while a 19 kg commercial cylinder is priced at approximately Rs 2,923 (following a recent Rs 183.50 cut).