Looking to establish bilateral arrangements: India responds to US allegations over Vande Bharat

After US administration imposed restrictions on Air India’s repatriation flights, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that it is "now looking at the possibility of establishing bilateral arrangements".

We have received requests from concerned authorities in several countries including US, France, Germany among others requesting that their air carriers be allowed to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission. These requests are being examined. We have also had one round of negotiations with the US on 15 June with representatives of the US Department of Transportation and US Embassy on this issue," the ministry said.

The US government’s Department of Transport (DoT) has said that how Air India is conducting operations under the guise of charter flights creates a “competitive disadvantage” for US airlines.

Its basic grouse was that even as Air India flew in and out of the US airports, under Vande Bharat Mission, American airlines weren't allowed to do the same.

(With inputs from agencies)