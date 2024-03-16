Lok Sabha polls: 96.8 crore voters eligible to cast vote, ECI vows ‘free and fair’ elections

India's Election Commission on Saturday (March 16) announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in seven phases from April 19 and the result will be out on June 4, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The Chief Election Commissioner announced that a total of 96.8 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the elections this year.

During a press briefing, Kumar said that there would be 10.5 lakh polling stations and 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff would be deployed in the country to conduct free and fair polls.

"We are committed to giving the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Kumar, who was also accompanied by the two Election Commissioners while addressing the press conference, said approximately 49.7 crore voters are male and 47.1 crore voters are female.

‘Focus on stopping 4Ms’

The Election Commissioner during the presser, underlined the main challenges that arise during polls referring to them as the 4Ms.

The four main areas categorised by the EC were:

- Money power

- Muscle power

- Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations

- Misinformation

ECI stated that it was committed to overcoming the daunting challenges and putting in place measures to ensure fair polls.



Muscle power

In order to combat pre-poll and post-poll violence and disputes, Kumar highlighted that the ECI was deploying an adequate number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure safety.

He further stated that the CAPF would be assisted by integrated control rooms in each district with webcasting in sensitive booths.

There would also be drone-based checking at the borders.

"There is no place for bloodbath and violence in the elections. From wherever we will receive the information of violence, we will take action against them," Kumar said.

Money power

In the 2022-23 election cycle, cash seizure surged over 800% to Rs 3,400 crore in 11 states compared to five years ago.

Kumar said that the ECI had directed the enforcement agencies "to crack down on illicit money, liquor, drugs, and freebies, staying vigilant against disruptive methods."

The monetary transactions will be scrutinised and the authorities will also thoroughly inspect non-scheduled chartered flights and helicopters in order to prevent illegal transport of contraband or cash.

Misinformation

Kumar said that the political parties were advised to ensure responsible social behaviour.

He highlighted that Section (79)(3)(B) of the IT Act provides the nodal officers in each state with the authority to remove unlawful content.

The Election Commission also announced initiatives like 'Myth vs Reality' that aim at debunking false information by spreading facts via its platform.

"Tackling misinformation in today's digital age is complex. We have put certain measures in place to ensure misinformation is nipped in the bud. We're proactive in debunking fake news. Originators of fake news are to be dealt with severely as per extant laws," Kumar said.

"Remember, "Verify Before You Amplify" is the mantra to combat fake news. Let's rely on authoritative sources to ensure accurate information prevails. Stay vigilant and help us maintain the integrity of the electoral process," he added.





The ECI established guidelines which include refraining from hate or religious speeches and divisive statements. Caste and religious appeals are prohibited.