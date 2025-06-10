/Living in India? Your AC may soon stop cooling below 20°C - Here’s why the government is doing it

India is set to introduce a new rule that will restrict air conditioners from cooling below 20°C or heating beyond 28°C, according to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The move is part of a larger push to promote energy efficiency and reduce electricity consumption.

“A new provision is being implemented soon regarding air conditioning standards. The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, which means we will not be able to cool below 20°C or heat above 28°C,” said Khattar.

“We have decided the minimum temperature of ACs will be fixed at 20 degrees Celsius and maximum at 28 degrees Celsius,” he added.

This development comes as India's Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert over a heatwave in India's capital Delhi for the next two days amid residents dealing with unbearably high temperatures in the city, with a 'feels-like' temperature reportedly close to 50 degrees Celsius.

What does it mean for AC users?

Once these changes come into effect, air conditioners across India will have a restricted operating range. ACs that currently cool to as low as 16°C or 18°C will no longer be able to do so. The minimum cooling setting will be fixed at 20°C, and heating will be capped at 28°C.

This is expected to affect both household and commercial air conditioner use, with authorities set to monitor implementation and impact.

Why the government is making this change?

India faces heavy power demand during peak summer months. By setting a temperature cap on ACs, the government aims to reduce the burden on the national power grid and encourage responsible energy use.

Many users often set their ACs to very low temperatures, below 20°C, which leads to unnecessary power consumption. The new rule hopes to address this pattern.

How does raising the AC temperature help save electricity?

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), setting the AC temperature a few degrees higher can make a big difference. Most ACs in India are set between 20–21°C, but the ideal comfort range is considered to be 24–25°C.

BEE says increasing the temperature setting from 20°C to 24°C can result in up to 24% electricity savings. Each 1°C increase can help save about 6% in powerconsumption.