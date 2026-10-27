/LG Manoj Sinha Chairs high-level UHQ meeting to review J&K security situation ahead of winter

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to review the prevailing security situation across Jammu and Kashmir, with particular emphasis on inter-agency coordination and preparations for the upcoming winter season.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), intelligence agencies and the civil administration, including the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting was held amid preparations for the winter months, during which security agencies and the administration continue to assess the evolving situation across the Union Territory. Senior representatives from various security and administrative departments participated in the deliberations, focusing on security-related matters and the importance of maintaining effective coordination among different agencies.

The discussions provided a platform for officials from the security establishment and civil administration to review the prevailing situation and deliberate on measures aimed at ensuring a coordinated approach to security management across Jammu and Kashmir.

With winter approaching, the meeting assumes significance as authorities continue to monitor developments across the Union Territory and assess security-related requirements in view of the changing seasonal conditions. Coordination among security forces, intelligence agencies and the civil administration remains a key component of the overall security framework.

The Unified Headquarters serves as a key coordination mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing together senior representatives of security forces, intelligence agencies and the civil administration to review security challenges, exchange assessments and coordinate responses to emerging situations.