/LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah kickstart Khelo India water games in Srinagar

For the first time ever, Srinagar's Iconic Dal Lake is the stage for the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. The event was kick-started by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, while the guest of Honour on the occasion was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah.

Over 500 athletes from around 28 states and Union Territories across India are participating in the Khelo India Water Sports festival, marking a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir as a hub for national sports. The festival transformed Dal Lake into a vibrant arena, with a Kilometre track hosting eight water sports disciplines, including rowing and canoeing.

''There is so much vibrancy. There is so much enthusiasm. All these young athletes who have won medals. JK has also won two medals, gold and bronze. Kashmir is always ready to host national and international-level sports events. We are not only having water sports events, but kabaddi and wushu as well. These athletes will be the ambassadors for witnessing the richness of Jammu and Kashmir, and they’ll go back to their state and talk about Jammu and Kashmir, and it will help in bringing more tourism to the union territory, '' said Nuzhat Gul, Secretary JK Sports Council.

The athletes from across 28 states and Union Territories are participating in the Khelo India Water Sports Event in Srinagar. 500 athletes are in Srinagar to fight for 16 medals. The festival will have 16 events for three days and participants are very excited to be participating in the event. Participants are thrilled to compete in the serene and picturesque setting of Dal Lake.

''I had an amazing experience. Everything was set up very well. I had so much fun competing on this lake. It’s such a beautiful view. I think the lake is fully equipped to hold national and international events. It’s so beautiful that everyone would want to come and see this beautiful place. It’s a very secure place, '' said Ellana Davidson, Meghalaya.

Jammu and Kashmir has successfully hosted five Khelo India Winter Games so far. All the winter games events have been a huge success and according to the officials, it was the performance in the winter games that led to the sports ministry deciding to hold the Khelo India water sports festival in Srinagar.

Not only are these athletes excited about the event, but they also praise Kashmir's beauty and Dal Lake. These athletes say they think they are participating in an event in heaven. With the Zabarwan mountains encircling the lake, everyone is mesmerised by the beauty of the event place.

"The environment here is so good. It looks like we are in some foreign location. The weather is brilliant. It felt really nice to hear. I won a silver medal in the competition. I am very happy here, and this place and the facilities are very good. I am one hundred percent sure that if all the international players here wanted to come, come and play here, '' said Krishna Jatt, Bhopal.

The festival is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local economy and tourism, which faced challenges following the Pahalgam terror attack. By showcasing Kashmir’s natural beauty and organizational capabilities, the event aims to position the region as a premier destination for sports and tourism.