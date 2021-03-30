Letter diplomacy? Imran Khan writes back to PM Modi conveying gratitude

In response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter, Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has written back thanking for the latter's greetings on Pakistan Day.

Khan said, "The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute."

The PM also talked about the importance of creation of an enabling environment for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue.

Prime Minister also looked to elaborate on the importance of the day by saying, "The people of Pakistan commemorate this Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realize their full potential."

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took the opportunity to convey best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Modi wrote a letter to Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

He also said, "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

Government sources said it is a routine letter sent every year.

Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Khan and the people of Pakistan in dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been indications of positive movement in ties between India and Pakistan.

Last month, the Indian and Pakistani armies recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, a delegation of Pakistani officials arrived in India for a meeting of the permanent Indus commission. It is the first such dialogue in over two-and-a-half years.

