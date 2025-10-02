/Leh administration orders magisterial probe into killing of four protestors on September 24

The Ladakh administration has ordered a comprehensive magisterial inquiry into the violent incident that occurred in Leh on September 24, 2025, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and injuries to numerous civilians and security personnel. The probe aims to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unrest to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.

According to the order issued, the District Magistrate of Leh, the undersigned has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the tragic deaths of four individuals during the severe law and order disturbance and subsequent police action in Leh on September 24, 2025.

The inquiry's terms of reference are to thoroughly investigate and establish the detailed facts and circumstances that led to the serious law and order situation, the police response, and the resulting loss of four lives.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

''Whereas, the District Magistrate Leh vide Order No. 03 JC of 2025 dated 26/09/2025, has designated the undersigned as Inquiry Officer for Magisterial Inquiry into the death of 04 individuals during the serious law and order situation and police action that took place at Leh on 24/09/2025, '' said the order.

It further added that ''Whereas, the terms and reference of the inquiry are to ascertain the detailed facts and circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, police action and resultant death of 04 individuals''.

The four individuals killed were identified as Jigmet Dorjey, S/o Yountan Chospel, resident of Kharnak, Rinchen Dadul, S/o Tsering Morup, resident of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail, S/o Nawang Zotpa, resident of Igoo, and Tsewang Tharchin, S/o Stanzin Namgyal, resident of Skurbuchan.