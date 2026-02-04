/Last note, crying sketch, Korean game obsession: Chilling details of Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide emerge

Chilling information has emerged in the case involving the suicide of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after police revealed shocking details of their initial investigation. The girls died after jumping off the ninth floor of their residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad early Tuesday (Feb 4). According to police, they were addicted to a Korean online task-based gaming app and left behind a suicide note.

The incident occurred around 2 am at Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area. The police have reached the site, and an investigation is underway into the matter.

Chilling details

The eldest one was born to the first wife of the father, a forex trader, while the younger two were born to his second wife. All three were with their mothers around 12:30 before they locked themselves in a room and jumped out of the window one after another, using a chair.

“They all died on the spot. The guards and locals on the ground floor woke up hearing the loud noise of girls falling, and even their family members on the ninth floor woke up. Police were informed, and bodies were sent for autopsy,” assistant police commissioner Atul Kumar Singh said as quoted by HT.

Korean obsession

The police official added that the girls were highly obsessed with a Korean task-based game. “They also portrayed themselves as Korean princesses under the influence of the game,” said Singh. Although it is not clear whether they committed suicide as part of a task in the game.

The girls also did routine activities together, including going to the bathroom. Reportedly, the eldest one was still studying in class 4. The police said that the family knew about their addiction and would seize their mobiles, but the girls would manage to get their devices back.

Diary left behind

The girls left an eight-page-long suicide note in a diary, saying they were sorry and also drew a crying caricature.

“Their diary left behind has a lot of details about their lifestyle and their obsession with the task-based game,” said Singh.