Landslides in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst hits Uttarakhand; at least 31 killed

At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand triggered by heavy rain.

In Himachal Pradesh at least 22 people were killed and eight reported missing after landslides hit Chamba, Kangra and Mandi. A bridge collapsed in Kangra due to heavy rain disrupting train services. Heavy rainfall has been occurring in Himachal Pradesh since Friday causing landslides and flash floods.

In Uttarakhand, a cloudburst on Saturday killed four people with ten people reported missing. The cloudburst flooded streets and washed away bridges. Authorities ordered schools to be shut as the gushing water damaged roads and blocked traffic.

Rains also pounded India's eastern state of Odisha. In Jharkhand, heavy rain uprooted trees and electricity poles and submerged low-lying areas. Flights were cancelled in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi with incessant rain reported in several cities.

