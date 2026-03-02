/Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana launched in Delhi: Eligibility and how and where to apply

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially launched the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana in the capital on Monday (March 2). Under the scheme, the government will deposit money in the account in stages, starting from birth till graduation. On maturity, the girl will receive Rs 1 lakh. CM Gupta gave the green signal to the scheme at the Indira Gandhi stadium at the Sashakt Naari Samriddh Dilli programme. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that, looking at the changing times and the cost of higher education, it was important to have a strong scheme for the education of the girl child. Keeping this in mind, changes were made in the current Dilli Laadli Yojana to incorporate financial benefits.

Benefits offered under the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana



The government will deposit money in the account of the girl child made for the scheme at different stages of her life. The first one would be given at the time of birth, when Rs 11,000 will be given under the scheme. Rs 5,000 will be deposited when she reaches the first standard. The same amount would be credited when she reaches Class 6, 9, 10 and then 12. The final sum of Rs 20,000 will be deposited after she graduates from college or gets a diploma. The entire amount with interest will reach Rs 1 lakh or more by the age of 21.

Who is eligible for Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana



Only families whose yearly income is below Rs 1.2 lakh can avail benefits under the scheme. This means the monthly income should be Rs 10,000 or less. Besides, they should be residents of Delhi for at least three years at the time of starting the scheme. The girl child should have also received all vaccinations as per government norms. The benefits can be availed for only up to two daughters in one family.

When will the amount be given to the girl?



The money will be given when the girl turns 18 years of age, or it can also be extended till she turns 21. If the girl is married off before she turns 18, then the money would not be given. After finishing 12th standard, the girl should be 18 and take admission in a Polytechnic or ITI course. If withdrawing at the age of 21, the girl should have completed graduation.

Where to apply