/Kolkata Eid prayers see venue shift from Red Road to Brigade Parade Ground

Congregational Eid prayers in Kolkata were shifted from the historic Red Road to Brigade Parade Ground, marking a notable shift from the centuries-old tradition. The move comes amid a policy shift under the newly elected BJP-led state government, which noted that religious gatherings in public places causing inconvenience will not be allowed. The transition was carried out following a series of meetings between the Kolkata Police, state officials, Calcutta Khilafat Committee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid greetings to the nation, “May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone’s success and good health,” read a post on the social media platform on X.

The congregational Eid prayers used to be observed at first at the Maidan area near Victoria Memorial, where even political leaders used to gather for the prayers twice a year. It was then shifted decades ago to Red Street, following problems of waterlogging and other logistical issues.

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Red Road falls under a high-security zone managed by the Indian Army, flanked by the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army and several historic football clubs. It is one of Kolkata's prominent arterial stretches connecting Raj Bhavan, the High Court, the Assembly and Esplanade. The army cited security concerns last year, ultimately prompting the Calcutta Khilafat Committee to select an alternate venue this year. Religious institutions also extended support for the state's restrictions.

Authorities ensured that no major roads were blocked due to the religious gatherings, and security arrangements were also tightened across the city. Surveillance from watchtowers and heavy deployment was visible at Brigade Parade Ground and surrounding areas, while additional troops were observed nearby other mosques and other sensitive areas.